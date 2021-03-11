Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Up 8.7%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) shares shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.00. 1,304,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,136,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $333,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,266 shares of company stock worth $24,036,136 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

