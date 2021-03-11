SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, a growth of 6,035.6% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMCE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. SMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

