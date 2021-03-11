Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,769.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,769.71 ($23.12).

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,367 ($17.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,787 ($23.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 54.69%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

