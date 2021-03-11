Smriti Laxman Popenoe Acquires 1,089 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) insider Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,983.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Smriti Laxman Popenoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 1,120 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $19,992.00.

DX opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

