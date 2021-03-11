Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Snam has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.85.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

