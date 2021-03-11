Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 1,071.4% in February

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,071.4% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 8,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,242. Snam has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

