SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Lowered to $33.50 at Maxim Group

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $34.50 to $33.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNCAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNCAF stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.