SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

