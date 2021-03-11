SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

