Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.