Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.23

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

