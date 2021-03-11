Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 3,403,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,065,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

