Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Sonova alerts:

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.24. 23,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.