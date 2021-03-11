Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

SRNE has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SRNE opened at $9.83 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

