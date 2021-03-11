Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 5,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,288. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

