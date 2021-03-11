Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

