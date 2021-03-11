Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

