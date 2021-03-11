South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

