Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 176.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. 194,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,704. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

