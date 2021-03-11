Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in February

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

