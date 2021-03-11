Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,500 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,955.91 ($117.01).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX stock traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £115.60 ($151.03). 65,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 1-year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is £111.89. The company has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.