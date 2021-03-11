Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.24

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 19577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

