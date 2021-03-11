Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SPWH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 39,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

