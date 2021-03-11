Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Square were worth $25,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 320.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.55. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

