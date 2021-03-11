SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 251,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 194,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

SQZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

