SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.
SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 7,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
