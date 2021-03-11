SSE’s (SSE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

SSE stock traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,380 ($18.03). 1,445,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,317. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,428.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,375.46.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

