S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 1180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Specifically, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

