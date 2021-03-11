St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,247.50 ($16.30) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

