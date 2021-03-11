STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 11.8% Higher

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.92 and last traded at $88.35. 747,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 895,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.92 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $2,763,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

