Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.
