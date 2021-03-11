State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DBD opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.