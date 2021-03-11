State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

BJRI stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $60.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

