State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $400,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.