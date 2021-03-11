State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $461,000 Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a PE ratio of -110.82, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

