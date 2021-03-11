State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,610 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $789.44 million, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

