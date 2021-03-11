State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 590 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of First Financial worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

THFF stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

