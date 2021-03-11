Status Price Tops $0.0941 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $326.63 million and $31.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

