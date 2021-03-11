Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $130,000 in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.