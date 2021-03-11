Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New $57.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

STLJF stock remained flat at $$37.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

