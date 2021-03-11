Steven K. Wilson Sells 40,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

