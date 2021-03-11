Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,385 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 452,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

