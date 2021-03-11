Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

