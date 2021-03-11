Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIXX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

