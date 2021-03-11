Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,942 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 865 call options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,183,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EDU opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $199.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.