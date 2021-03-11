Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Kraft Heinz Call Options (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 191,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the typical volume of 19,507 call options.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,354 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

