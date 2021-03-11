Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,312 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,956% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of VAPO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 10,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,259. The company has a market cap of $658.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $893,160 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.