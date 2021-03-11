Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of STOK opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

