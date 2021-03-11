STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,303,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

