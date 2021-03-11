Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Storm Resources stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

